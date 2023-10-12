You have /5 articles left. Sign up for a free account or log in.

Northeast Iowa Community College president Herbert Riedel has been placed on administrative leave for reasons that aren’t entirely clear, local NBC affiliate KWWL reported earlier this week.

A college spokesperson told the TV station that Riedel had been placed on paid administrative leave, effective immediately, on Monday “after the [Northeast Iowa Community College] Board of Trustees held three closed sessions concerning personnel matters involving the president.”

The college spokesperson did not elaborate on the nature of those personnel matters.

Riedel has been president of NICC since July 1, 2022. Prior to joining NICC, he spent a decade as president of Lurleen B. Wallace Community College in Alabama before retiring in 2019. He came out of retirement to accept the top post at Northeast Iowa Community College.