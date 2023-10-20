You have /5 articles left. Sign up for a free account or log in.

Universities in China, Hong Kong, India and Singapore are supporting interdisciplinary science better than higher education institutions in the U.S., U.K., Canada and Australia, according to a new report from Schmidt Science Fellows and Times Higher Education. (Disclaimer: Times Higher Education owns Inside Higher Ed but has no editorial oversight.)

The report highlights a gap between the interdisciplinary goals of many major scientific research institutions in the West and the actualization of those goals, which results in the continued siloing of major fields of scientific research.

“By adopting interdisciplinary approaches, which harness the skills and techniques from a broad range of science subjects, universities will be able to significantly innovate, enabling them to make breakthrough discoveries to help solve the world’s biggest challenges,” said Duncan Ross, THE’s chief data officer. “[But] for universities to address [interdisciplinary science rankings], far more importance needs to be placed on evidencing what they are doing.”

India scored especially high in its support for interdisciplinary research, both in the number of publications and in institutional and administrative support.