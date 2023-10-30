You have /5 articles left. Sign up for a free account or log in.

Notre Dame of Maryland University will acquire Maryland University of Integrative Health, adding a suite of new graduate-level health programs to its offerings, the two private institutions announced last week.

The transaction is expected to be completed in early 2024, pending approval from regulators and accreditors. The merger process is expected to be finalized in late 2024 or early 2025.

“Notre Dame was presented with a unique opportunity to acquire a complementary, mission-based institution of higher education located in Maryland. There are numerous advantages to pursuing this acquisition. The integrative health programs offered by MUIH will provide Notre Dame with complementary academic offerings to its already robust traditional health-related programs. This acquisition will further cement Notre Dame’s distinct brand as leader in healthcare education, as well as add online programs to the University’s graduate-level degree offering,” Notre Dame of Maryland officials said on a frequently asked questions page.

The acquisition follows similar moves made by other private universities to expand health programs, such as St. Joseph’s University, which absorbed the University of the Sciences in 2022 (followed by a similar agreement with Pennsylvania College of Health Sciences in 2023). Drexel University announced an arrangement in June to absorb nearby Salus University. In each instance, administrators noted the appeal of adding health-related academic offerings.

It has become increasingly difficult for freestanding graduate institutions to operate on their own. Several have been absorbed by larger universities, while others have become part of nonprofit systems such as The Community Solution Education System (formerly TCS Education System).