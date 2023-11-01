

A quarter of medical and nursing students in the U.S. have considered quitting their degree programs, according to a new report from Elsevier, an international leader in clinical research publishing and information analytics. And more than half of health-care students globally say they view their current studies as “a stepping-stone” to a broader career in health care that doesn’t involve patient care.

The report highlights the concerns and challenges of 2,212 students on their ability to balance a commitment to patient care while also managing their own well-being.

“The pressures facing current clinicians have not gone unnoticed by today’s students, who share their concerns about the expectations of them once they enter clinical practice, as well as their excitement and caution towards technology and generative AI in health-care education,” Jan Herzhoff, president of health markets at Elsevier, said in a written statement in the report. “The findings give all of us working in health care much to consider as we strive to set up today’s students with the best chance of succeeding in their medical careers.”