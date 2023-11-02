You have /5 articles left.
This week’s episode of The Syllabus, from the Office of Open Learning at American Jewish University and Inside Higher Ed, features a discussion with Raphi Gold, a sophomore who shuns the smartphone, about how she monitors today’s politics without the information sources her friends rely on.

The Syllabus is hosted by the writer Mark Oppenheimer.

Listen to the episode here, listen to previous episodes of The Syllabus here or subscribe to The Syllabus on Spotify or other podcast platforms.

