You have /5 articles left. Sign up for a free account or log in.

Cuts at Vermont State University will not be as deep as expected after 17 faculty members accepted buyouts, six decided to retire and three will not have their contracts renewed. Administrators initially proposed 33 faculty job cuts, but that now stands at one, VTDigger reported.

The lone layoff will be a professor of landscape contracting.

Vermont State released a plan last month that proposed cutting 33 faculty positions and 10 academic programs while consolidating another 13 degree programs. Based on an update released earlier this week, now 11 academic programs will be eliminated and 16 will be consolidated.

Most Popular Stories Most Popular

Officials of the newly merged university also released a plan last month focused on administrative cost savings, which proposed cutting 33 jobs. Officials noted that the institution—made up of the former Castleton University, Northern Vermont University and Vermont Technical College—is overstaffed by 20 percent in administrative areas compared to other institutions.

The administrative cuts will affect advising, admissions, financial aid, communication and events, according to the plan. Those cuts—21 of which are at the “executive, management, or supervisory level”—are projected to save Vermont State $3.1 million annually.

The impending cuts come only months after the reimagined institution formally launched in July, fulfilling plans laid in 2020 after a former chancellor recommended closing the three state colleges due to budget issues.