Weeks after he was placed on administrative leave for unclear reasons, Northeast Iowa Community College president Herbert Riedel has accused the Board of Trustees of suspending him after he raised ethical and legal concerns about board chair Jim Anderson, KCRG-TV9 reported.

Riedel laid out his complaints in a recent letter to Driftless Journal, a local news site, accusing Anderson of inappropriately interfering in personnel matters and the day-to-day management of the college. Riedel also accused the board chair of “potential violations of Iowa’s campaign ethics laws” and “taking a potentially illegal action in a closed session” at a NICC board meeting.

Riedel concluded the letter by endorsing another candidate for election to the Board of Trustees.

KCRG, a local ABC affiliate, reported that NICC officials said Riedel was placed on administrative leave due to issues raised during his evaluation and complaints about hiring practices and his treatment of administrative staff. College officials said they had received no formal complaints about Anderson violating campaign ethics or open-meeting laws.

Riedel assumed the presidency of North Iowa Community College on July 1, 2022.