You have /5 articles left.
Sign up for a free account or log in.

Create Free Account

Weeks after he was placed on administrative leave for unclear reasons, Northeast Iowa Community College president Herbert Riedel has accused the Board of Trustees of suspending him after he raised ethical and legal concerns about board chair Jim Anderson, KCRG-TV9 reported.

Riedel laid out his complaints in a recent letter to Driftless Journal, a local news site, accusing Anderson of inappropriately interfering in personnel matters and the day-to-day management of the college. Riedel also accused the board chair of “potential violations of Iowa’s campaign ethics laws” and “taking a potentially illegal action in a closed session” at a NICC board meeting. 

Riedel concluded the letter by endorsing another candidate for election to the Board of Trustees.

KCRG, a local ABC affiliate, reported that NICC officials said Riedel was placed on administrative leave due to issues raised during his evaluation and complaints about hiring practices and his treatment of administrative staff. College officials said they had received no formal complaints about Anderson violating campaign ethics or open-meeting laws.

Riedel assumed the presidency of North Iowa Community College on July 1, 2022.

Most Popular

Next Story

Picture of $100 bill, but Benjamin Franklin is wearing a graduation cap
Students Financial Aid
In ‘Buyer’s Market,’ Tuition Increases Haven’t Outpaced Inflation

The College Board’s 2023 “Pricing and Student Aid” report shows that average published tuition and fees increased thi

Written By

Josh Moody

Found In

Executive Leadership Trustees & Regents

More from Quick Takes

A brown-haired woman at a podium in front of a blue screen
Quick Takes
Scientists Rebuke U.K. Leader’s ‘Woke Science’ Comments
A logo that says universities of wisconsin
Quick Takes
University of Wisconsin System Rebrands
View of the court during the game between the Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Omaha Mavericks at Memorial Stadium on Aug. 30, 2023, in Lincoln, Neb.
Quick Takes
Nebraska Women’s Volleyball Sets World Record—in the Stands