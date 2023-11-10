You have /5 articles left. Sign up for a free account or log in.

This week’s episode of The Syllabus, from the Office of Open Learning at American Jewish University and Inside Higher Ed, features a discussion with Evan Morris, a professor at Yale University and self-described Jewish activist, explains why college and university presidents should be making strong statements about the Israel-Hamas conflict.

The Syllabus is hosted by the writer Mark Oppenheimer.

