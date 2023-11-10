You have /5 articles left.
This week’s episode of The Syllabus, from the Office of Open Learning at American Jewish University and Inside Higher Ed, features a discussion with Evan Morris, a professor at Yale University and self-described Jewish activist, explains why college and university presidents should be making strong statements about the Israel-Hamas conflict.

The Syllabus is hosted by the writer Mark Oppenheimer.

Listen to the episode here, listen to previous episodes of The Syllabus here or subscribe to The Syllabus on Spotify or other podcast platforms.

