Researchers in the U.S. and numerous other countries are not getting the support they need to share their data openly, according to a new report.

Almost three-quarters of the researchers say they’ve never received support with planning, managing or sharing their research data, according to the State of Open Data Report 2023 released Tuesday by Digital Science, a technology company; Figshare, an online open-access research repository; and publisher Springer Nature.

Insufficient support for open data sharing was one of the key takeaways from the report, which surveyed more than 6,000 researchers across a wide spectrum of fields, including medicine, engineering and social sciences, in countries across the globe.

“By better understanding researchers’ motivations around open research we, as a community, can clearly see the roles we all need to play in driving accessible research forwards and harnessing the power of emerging technologies to move towards greater open science,” Harsh Jegadeesan, chief publishing officer of Springer Nature, said in a news release. “Ensuring easy and open access to all parts of research supports accessibility, usability and reusability—and this is key in helping to ensure research can be built upon and gets into the hands of those that can effect change to tackle the world’s most challenging issues.”

For the first time in its eight-year history, the survey also asked about researchers’ use of generative artificial intelligence for data collection, processing and metadata creation. Though the majority had heard of it, most had not used it.