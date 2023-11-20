You have /5 articles left.
Sign up for a free account or log in.

Create Free Account
A columned brick campus hall surrounded by trees

The University of North Carolina Wilmington campus.

Lance King/Getty Images

The University of North Carolina at Wilmington was sanctioned last week for surpassing its out-of-state enrollment limit for the second year in a row.

UNC Wilmington has an 18 percent enrollment cap for out-of-state students, put in place by the state legislature; for the past two years, however, nonresidents have made up 27 percent of its student body, an excess of over 200 students.

The university now faces a $4 million penalty, in line with UNC System policy which dictates that the out-of-state students’ tuition must be taken out of the university’s budget if it exceeds its cap two years in a row.

Most Popular

It is the largest penalty any UNC System institution has received for surpassing the nonresident cap. In 2016 UNC Chapel Hill was fined over $1 million for exceeding nonresident enrollment two years in a row by 1.5 percent; UNC Wilmington’s exceeded the cap by 9 percent.

UNC Wilmington’s total undergraduate enrollment grew by more than 300 from 2022 to 2023, but nearly half of that growth was in out-of-state students. While in-state enrollment increased from 1,888 to 2,071, nonresident enrollment went from 482 to 630.

Next Story

Stressed student and college transcript
Admissions Transfer
College Transfer Process Is ‘DIY’ for Many Students

A new report magnifies existing hurdles students face when attempting to transfer from a two-year college to a four-y

Written By

Liam Knox Liam Knox

Found In

Admissions

More from Quick Takes

A college campus
Quick Takes
Kansas Colleges Briefly Drop Application Fees
Nikki Haley, in a white suit, stands next to Ron DeSantis, who is wearing a dark suit and blue tie. Both are at podiums.
Quick Takes
Republican Presidential Candidates Criticize Colleges’ Response to Israel-Hamas War
A brown-haired woman at a podium in front of a blue screen
Quick Takes
Scientists Rebuke U.K. Leader’s ‘Woke Science’ Comments