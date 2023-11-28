You have /5 articles left.
Sign up for a free account or log in.

Create Free Account

Out-of-state enrollment at the University of Wisconsin at Madison increased by 29 percent in the three years after the state government removed a cap on nonresidents in 2015, according to a new working paper from researchers published by Brown University’s school of education.

Tuition revenue also rose significantly, by 47 percent. The researchers found that this revenue largely went back into financial aid for low-income resident students.

UW Madison had a nonresident enrollment cap of 27.5 percent before it was lifted in 2015. The results were so promising that, in 2019, the university issued a new policy: rather than put a cap on out-of-state students, it would establish a minimum enrollment quota for Wisconsin residents of 5,200 new students each year.

Researchers concluded that other public higher education institutions could benefit from lifting or eliminating similar caps, which are in place in a number of states. Just last week the University of North Carolina at Wilmington was fined $4 million for exceeding its state-imposed 18 percent nonresident enrollment cap.

Most Popular

Next Story

A photo illustration including a photo of Kendrick Morales and a quote from the Academic Freedom Alliance saying "Notably, student grades in Professor Morales's classes were altered by the senior administration without notice or consultation with Professor Morales."
Faculty Issues Academic Freedom
Professor Says Spelman Raised Students’ Grades, Fired Him

Former tenure-track faculty member says the college inflated students’ grades and axed him after he complained.

Written By

Liam Knox Liam Knox

More from Quick Takes

A columned brick campus hall surrounded by trees
Quick Takes
UNC Wilmington Penalized for Exceeding Out-of-State Cap
A college campus
Quick Takes
Kansas Colleges Briefly Drop Application Fees
Nikki Haley, in a white suit, stands next to Ron DeSantis, who is wearing a dark suit and blue tie. Both are at podiums.
Quick Takes
Republican Presidential Candidates Criticize Colleges’ Response to Israel-Hamas War