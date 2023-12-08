You have /5 articles left. Sign up for a free account or log in.

This week’s episode of the Syllabus podcast features a conversation with Adam Lehman, president and CEO of Hillel International, which serves Jewish students on hundreds of college campuses. The Syllabus podcast is from the Office of Open Learning at American Jewish University and Inside Higher Ed.

In the conversation with host Mark Oppenheimer, Lehman discusses the group’s work at a challenging time and how its new motto, “all kinds of Jewish,” applies to students across the political spectrum, among other topics.

