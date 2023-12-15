You have /5 articles left.
This week’s episode of The Syllabus podcast, from the Office of Open Learning at American Jewish University and Inside Higher Ed, features a conversation with Laura Roberts, vice chair of the equity task force at Vacaville Unified School District in California.

Speaking with host Mark Oppenheimer, Roberts discusses the state’s new ethnic studies curriculum, what classes will be dropped to make room for this new required course and more.  

Listen to the episode here, listen to previous episodes of The Syllabus here or subscribe to The Syllabus on Spotify or other podcast platforms.

