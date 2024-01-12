You have /5 articles left. Sign up for a free account or log in.

Colleges and universities would have to report annually the number of civil rights complaints they receive and how they addressed them under a new Senate bill introduced Thursday.

Sponsored by Dr. Bill Cassidy, a Louisiana Republican senator, and Senator John Fetterman, a Pennsylvania Democrat, the legislation would require colleges to give students information about how to file a complaint with the Education Department’s Office for Civil Rights. The bill is largely a response to the recent rise in reported antisemitic incidents on college campuses. But the lawmakers say they are seeking to support any students who experience violence or harassment on college campuses due to their heritage.

“Amid a despicable rise in antisemitism and Islamophobia in our country, I am proud to introduce this bill with my colleague Senator Cassidy to empower students facing discrimination to take action and hold universities accountable in protecting students,” Fetterman said in a statement.

Dr. Cassidy, who is the top Republican on the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, said he has heard from students who weren’t aware of their rights under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which requires federally funded institutions to protect students from discrimination based on race, color or national origin.

The Protecting Students on Campus Act of 2024 would also require the assistant secretary for civil rights to give Congress monthly reports on the complaints received by the Office for Civil Rights, along with the agency’s plans to work through those complaints.

“No student should be harassed or attacked at school just because of who they are,” Dr. Cassidy said in a statement. “This legislation holds colleges and universities accountable and ensures discrimination against students is never ignored.”