You have /5 articles left.
Sign up for a free account or log in.

Create Free Account

The U.S. Education Department has added four more colleges and universities to its list of institutions under investigation for possible violations of federal laws that prohibit discrimination based on shared ancestry.

The institutions newly under scrutiny as of Tuesday are Arizona State University, Northwestern University, Yale University and Abraham Lincoln University.

The department has seen an influx of complaints alleging antisemitism or Islamophobia since the war between Israel and Hamas began in early October, and it started publicly listing institutions under investigation in mid-November.

The department’s list doesn’t say what specific allegations its Office for Civil Rights is looking into. But the investigations focus on possible violations of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which requires federally funded institutions to protect students from discrimination based on race, color or national origin. The Education Department has said this includes Jews, Muslims and members of other ethnic or religious groups with “shared ancestry.”

Most Popular

Next Story

A student smiles in front of a sign reading Legal Aid of Nebraska
Student Success Life After College
Scaling Up: Providing Experience, Professional Network to At-Need Students

The University of Nebraska at Lincoln created a microinternship and mentoring program to help first-generation and Bl

Written By

Doug Lederman Doug Lederman

Found In

Diversity

More from Quick Takes

Light-skinned woman with dark hair at a podium in front of U.S. flag
Quick Takes
New York State Launches Direct Admission Plan
webpage with the word FAFSA
Quick Takes
FAFSA Now Open Full-Time After Rocky Launch
A college campus with a bust of George Washington outside
Quick Takes
GW Settles COVID Lawsuit for $5.4 Million