Brown University will adopt a need-blind admissions policy for undergraduate international students, the university announced Thursday afternoon, after meeting a $120 million fundraising goal centered on beefing up institutional financial aid for international students. The policy will begin next cycle with applicants to the Class of 2029.

Brown has been need-blind for domestic undergraduate applicants since 2003, meaning admissions officers do not consider income or ability to pay in any admission decisions for U.S. residents. Now international applicants’ income will not factor into such decisions, either.

Brown joins a small list of colleges whose need-blind admission policies extend to international applicants. It is the eighth institution in the country to adopt such a policy, along with fellow Ivies Yale University, Harvard University, Princeton University and Dartmouth College, as well as the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Amherst and Bowdoin Colleges. Dartmouth and Bowdoin adopted their policies in the last two years.

International students do not qualify for federal financial aid and usually pay full tuition, making them crucial to meeting enrollment goals and boosting tuition revenue. The majority of the dozens of institutions with need-blind policies make an exception for international applicants.