The University of Texas at Austin is eliminating a scholarship program for undocumented students, citing the state’s ban on diversity, equity and inclusion spending and federal immigration law, The Dallas Morning News reported.

The program, which awarded students scholarships ranging from $500 to $1,000 annually, was part of larger program that provided resources for undocumented students and that was discontinued Jan. 1. The News learned about the scholarship’s termination from a source.

“When I learned that they were taking away one of the very few scholarships for undocumented students, I was furious,” Lupe, an undocumented junior at UT Austin told the News, which said Lupe asked to be identified only by her middle name because of her immigration status. “It makes a difference. You’re taking a very powerful tool away from us and it’s cruel.”

The News article said university officials did not respond to a request for comment.