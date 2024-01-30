Governor Gretchen Whitmer has proposed expanding eligibility for Michigan’s free community college program to all high school graduates in the state.

Whitmer’s plan would eliminate all age requirements for the Michigan Reconnect program, The Oakland Press reported. The program is currently restricted to people aged 21 and over who do not have postsecondary degrees or certifications.

“As Michiganders pursue an associate degree or skills certificate at a community college, they can save an average of $4,000 on tuition,” Whitmer said in her State of the State address on Jan. 24. “This is a transformational opportunity for graduating seniors and will help us achieve our 60 by 30 goal to have 60 percent of adults earn a postsecondary degree or skills training by 2030. We’re broadening our vision of education beyond K-12.”

The program was first introduced in 2021 and is a last-dollar scholarship, which means it covers tuition and fees not already covered by other scholarships or financial aid, such as the federal Pell Grant. Students are granted up to three years to earn their associate degree. The latest available data show the state is inching toward its goal, with 50.5 percent degree or credential attainment, but it remains below the national average of 53.7 percent.