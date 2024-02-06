You have /5 articles left. Sign up for a free account or log in.

The Biden administration has sent its draft regulations overhauling Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972 to the Office of Management and Budget for review—a key step before the rule can take effect.

The final regulations, which would overhaul how colleges and universities respond to reports of sexual harassment and assault, have been delayed twice and are now slated for release next month. The OMB review can take up to 90 days.

The department hasn’t moved forward on a separate proposal, also slated for release in March, that would protect transgender student athletes. That proposed rule would amend the Title IX regulations to prohibit blanket bans barring transgender students from participating on teams consistent with their gender identity.

Most Popular Stories Most Popular

The Biden administration has been under pressure from advocates and congressional Democrats to release the final Title IX rule, which would replace the current regulations put in place during the Trump administration.

Emma Grasso Levine, senior manager of Know Your IX, a survivor- and youth-led project of Advocates for Youth, said in a statement that sending the Title IX regulations to OMB is an “important milestone” but urged the department to finalize the athletics rule.

“The Biden Administration must act quickly to ensure both rules take effect as soon as possible,” Grasso Levine said. “Survivors of sexual violence, LGBTQ+ students, and pregnant and parenting students cannot afford to spend any longer under policies that jeopardize their right to an education.”