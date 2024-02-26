You have /5 articles left. Sign up for a free account or log in.

Georgia police arrested a suspect Friday in the murder of an Augusta University nursing student whose body was found on the University of Georgia campus in Athens Thursday, CNN reported.

Authorities said the victim, 22-year-old Laken Riley, died from blunt force trauma. She and the suspect, Jose Antonio Ibarra, did not know each other; police called it a “crime of opportunity.”

Police found Riley’s body near a lake on campus after a friend reported her missing when she didn’t return from a run.

In a separate incident, police in Kentucky arrested a Campbellsville University student Saturday in connection with the death of another student, The New York Times reported.

Josiah Malachi Kilman, 18, was found unresponsive in his dorm room early Saturday morning; he later died at a local hospital.

Police obtained an arrest warrant for 21-year-old Charles Escalera and charged him with murder. Details of what transpired between the two were not released.

Those were the third and fourth campus deaths in the past two weeks. Last week a University of Colorado at Colorado Springs student was arrested for the shooting deaths of two people—including one student—in a dorm room.