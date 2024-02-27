Following a war of words between the University of Arizona Faculty Senate chair and the chair of the Arizona Board of Regents over financial issues—which has since escalated to legal action—Governor Katie Hobbs is demanding a meeting with regents and UA leaders.

The request arose after UA Faculty Senate chair Leila Hudson questioned whether past business dealings by ABOR chair Fred DuVal represent a conflict of interest. DuVal denied the charge and sent a cease-and-desist letter to Hudson.

Now, after DuVal and another regent took aim at the UA Faculty Senate, the Democratic governor is taking the board to task over its handling of the university’s financial crisis, which was discovered in November. The university is currently facing a projected $177 million shortfall.

Most Popular Stories Most Popular

Thus far, Hobbs has expressed disapproval over how regents have addressed the matter.

“Instead of taking any accountability and guiding with a steady hand, ABOR is circling the wagons and announcing they are litigating personal grudges during Board meetings. In the February 22nd meeting, an ABOR member openly called for President Robbins to overthrow the faculty’s governing body. This behavior is appalling and unacceptable,” Hobbs said in a Monday news release announcing her demand for the meeting. “Chair DuVal and members of the Board of Regents appear more concerned with saving face than fixing the problems they created. It’s time for them to come down from their ivory tower and realize this is hurting Arizonans and the university.”

In an email to Inside Higher Ed, DuVal wrote that the board “appreciates the governor’s engagement with financial issues” at UA and looks “forward to this opportunity to answer questions and allay any miscommunication.” The email did not address the clash with faculty.