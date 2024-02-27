You have /5 articles left.
Sign up for a free account or log in.

Create Free Account

Following a war of words between the University of Arizona Faculty Senate chair and the chair of the Arizona Board of Regents over financial issues—which has since escalated to legal action—Governor Katie Hobbs is demanding a meeting with regents and UA leaders.

The request arose after UA Faculty Senate chair Leila Hudson questioned whether past business dealings by ABOR chair Fred DuVal represent a conflict of interest. DuVal denied the charge and sent a cease-and-desist letter to Hudson.

Now, after DuVal and another regent took aim at the UA Faculty Senate, the Democratic governor is taking the board to task over its handling of the university’s financial crisis, which was discovered in November. The university is currently facing a projected $177 million shortfall.

Most Popular

Thus far, Hobbs has expressed disapproval over how regents have addressed the matter.

“Instead of taking any accountability and guiding with a steady hand, ABOR is circling the wagons and announcing they are litigating personal grudges during Board meetings. In the February 22nd meeting, an ABOR member openly called for President Robbins to overthrow the faculty’s governing body. This behavior is appalling and unacceptable,” Hobbs said in a Monday news release announcing her demand for the meeting. “Chair DuVal and members of the Board of Regents appear more concerned with saving face than fixing the problems they created. It’s time for them to come down from their ivory tower and realize this is hurting Arizonans and the university.”

In an email to Inside Higher Ed, DuVal wrote that the board “appreciates the governor’s engagement with financial issues” at UA and looks “forward to this opportunity to answer questions and allay any miscommunication.” The email did not address the clash with faculty.

Next Story

A photo illustration of Arizona Board of Regents chair Fred DuVal.
Governance Executive Leadership
Arizona Budget Fight Heats Up

Criticism from the University of Arizona Faculty Senate has prompted one regent to take legal action against faculty

Written By

Josh Moody

Found In

Trustees & Regents Executive Leadership State Oversight Financial Health Cost-Cutting Shared Governance

More from Quick Takes

A student in a Yale sweatshirt walks a dog on campus while another pets it
Quick Takes
Yale Adopts ‘Test-Flexible’ Policy
Students walk in front of a chapel tower on the Duke campus
Quick Takes
Duke Stops Assigning Point Values to Essays, Test Scores
The Maryland state flag flies next to the state Capitol building and a lamppost
Quick Takes
Maryland House Passes Legacy Ban