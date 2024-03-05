You have /5 articles left. Sign up for a free account or log in.

Amid an ongoing financial crisis and facing a $177 million budget shortfall, University of Arizona president Robert Robbins is expected to take a 10 percent pay cut and forgo some bonuses, according to an announcement Monday from Arizona Board of Regents chair Cecilia Mata.

“The Arizona Board of Regents is committed to the University of Arizona recovering its financial health. Based on President Robert Robbins’ request, at its upcoming meeting the board will schedule an action to reduce President Robbins’ base salary by 10 percent and eliminate his individual at-risk and multiple year performance compensation,” Mata said in the announcement.

Mata said Robbins supported the decision to reduce his compensation, which the board will do at an upcoming meeting. Robbins previously indicated his willingness to take a pay cut as UA grapples with the fallout of severe fiscal missteps that have prompted a coming phase of layoffs.

Most Popular Stories Most Popular

ABOR is next scheduled to meet April 17 to 19.

Robbins reportedly makes more than $1 million a year, with a base salary of $816,000.

The university has already enacted various cost-cutting measures, such as a freeze on hiring, travel, compensation and construction projects. Other measures are still under consideration.