About 1,000 colleges and universities across the United States qualified or were on the cusp of becoming Hispanic-serving institutions (HSIs) during the 2022–23 academic year, according to an annual analysis from Excelencia in Education.

To qualify as an HSI under the Higher Education Act of 1965, a college or university must be nonprofit and have a full-time, undergraduate student body that is at least 25 percent Hispanic. This year, 600 institutions met that definition and another 412 came close (were within 10 percentage points of the required population). Both tallies are up slightly from the year before when they were at 571 and 401 respectively.

Latino students are one of the fastest growing demographic populations in higher education. Over the last decade, the country’s Hispanic population has grown at least 23 percent, to 62.1 million in 2020 from 50.5 million in 2010. Combined, HSIs are currently enrolling about 1.4 million Latinos, or about 60 percent of all Hispanic undergraduates.

“Sharing an annual list of HSIs broadly informs the field of where Hispanics are enrolling,” Deborah Santiago, co-founder and chief executive officer of Excelencia, said in a news release. “It is important to know the numbers of HSIs as funders and decision-makers consider where to invest limited resources and where to recruit for talent to advance a competitive workforce.”