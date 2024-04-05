You have /5 articles left.
Sign up for a free account or log in.

Create Free Account

In a reversal, the Education Department will now reprocess student aid applications that were affected by a recent calculation error and issues with incorrect tax data.

The decision, announced Thursday, will affect roughly 20 percent of the 6.6 million applications processed thus far and could further delay when affected students hear from colleges about their financial aid eligibility. The department had previously only planned to reprocess the Institutional Student Information Records, or ISIRs, when students would receive less financial aid because of the error, which was about 5 percent of the processed applications. Colleges use the ISIRs to determine aid eligibility and to package financial aid awards.

Most Popular

If a student would receive more aid as a result of the error, the department said earlier this week that it wouldn’t reprocess the ISIRs—a decision that confounded college administrators. They said it would force colleges to knowingly package aid offers with incorrect information and potentially lead to some students unfairly receiving financial assistance. Colleges urged the department to reprocess all affected ISIRs.

More than 80 percent of processed applications are unaffected by the tax issues, the department said earlier this week.

The department said it expects reprocessing to begin in the “first half of April.” It is still encouraging institutions to use the original ISIR in order to begin packaging aid offers, although colleges will be able to choose which ISIR to use.

Next Story

Rao Unnava
Opinion
Blogs Learning Innovation
Three Questions for UC Davis Dean Rao Unnava on Online Degree Partnerships

A conversation about collaborating with 2U on a new online MBA.

Written By

Katherine Knott

More from Quick Takes

Marching graduate students holding up signs
Quick Takes
Boston University Denies It Would Use AI to Replace Striking Teaching Assistants
A man in a blue suit and tie at a podium in front of American flags
Quick Takes
Cardona Urges Governors to Prepare for FAFSA Delays
Steepled building on a tree-lined idyllic green
Quick Takes
A $150M Gift Allows Dartmouth to Expand Financial Aid