The U.S. Army is considering cuts to two of its education benefit programs, a decision that could impact up to 100,000 student soldiers who take advantage of the funds each year, Military.com reported.

Word broke last week that trims to the Army’s Credentialing Assistance Program were on the table, but news of possible additional slashes to the Tuition Assistance Program were announced Monday.

“The Army recognizes the value of both to support our soldiers’ professional development and readiness levels,” service spokesperson Andrea Kelly said in a statement to Military.com. “However, in order to ensure their long-term sustainability, the Army is conducting a thorough review of both programs.”

The Army has yet to say why the programs are under review. It is also unclear whether the military branch can even redirect the funds, as the law sometimes limits where and how the armed forces can use federal dollars, according to Military.com. The revaluations will not impact the Post-9/11 GI Bill, which is controlled by the Department of Veterans Affairs.

The tuition assistance program, which serves 101,000 soldiers per year on average, has cost the Army an average of $218 million each year since its inception in 1999. The credentialing program, established in 2020, was considered key during the COVID-19 pandemic, when senior military leaders needed troops equipped with skills beyond military occupation.

As of April 1, the service said it is looking to cut the credentialing benefits from $4,000 per year—with no maximum total benefit—to $1,000 per year, never exceeding $4,000 total. But it’s unclear what specific changes would be made to tuition assistance.

The decision to curtail the benefits, which have long been a prime recruiting tool, comes at a time when the service is in the midst of a historic shortage of new enlistees.