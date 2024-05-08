Fifty-one Texas lawmakers signed a letter of support for University of Texas-Austin president Jay Hartzell after the university’s chapter of the American Association of University Professors ( AAUP) criticized his administration’s “militarized response” to campus protests and called for his resignation.

“While some of the University of Texas faculty have declared their lack of confidence in you, let us offer our perspective: We have no confidence in them,” read the letter, which lawmakers sent to both Hartzell and the AAUP board Wednesday. “They should offer their own resignations in light of their inability to protect students, teach them core values, and respect the very institution that employs them.”



Cody Harris, a Republican state representative and leading signatory of the letter, posted about the proclamation on X Wednesday morning saying that the “people of Texas have lost … confidence” in university faculty.

“We have long-known that the cancer of socialism and leftist thought which has infected our society has been spread by academia—professors just like these,” he wrote. “The Texas House is putting all state-funded university professors on notice: return to the original purpose of higher education or find another state to employ you.”