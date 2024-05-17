You have /5 articles left.
Sign up for a free account or log in.

Create Free Account

High school juniors in Illinois will be required to take the ACT to graduate starting next spring. The state has required students take the SAT since 2016, when it first switched from the ACT.

The Illinois State Board of Education awarded the testing company a $53 million contract that spans six years, from 2025 to 2031. Steven Isoye, chairman of the State Board of Education, told Chalkbeat Chicago that the decision to go with ACT over College Board, which owns the SAT, “came down to price.”

Last month the ACT, previously an independent nonprofit, formalized its acquisition by Nexus Capital. ACT CEO Janet Godwin told Inside Higher Ed at the time that she hoped the move would give ACT the resources and curriculum-building partners to make it more competitive in the state contract space the testing company once dominated, and which the College Board has significantly encroached on in recent years.

Most Popular

Next Story

Man looks up at what appears to be a big dream scene with a shining bright star
Opinion
Career Advice Carpe Careers
Creating the Job

Nana Lee offers advice on how to obtain a position based on your interest, values, skills and life situation, even if

Written By

Liam Knox Liam Knox

Found In

Admissions

More from Quick Takes

Man using a laptop computer chatting with an artificial intelligence asks for the answers he wants.
Quick Takes
College-Bound Students Concerned About AI Skills
Pro-Palestinian protesters wearing masks and holding signs stand on stairs near an encampment at the UCLA campus
Quick Takes
Poll: Nearly Half of Adults Oppose the Pro-Palestinian Protests at Colleges
A gold-domed building surrounded by mature trees in full foliage.
Quick Takes
Connecticut Waters Down Anti-Legacy Bill