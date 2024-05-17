High school juniors in Illinois will be required to take the ACT to graduate starting next spring. The state has required students take the SAT since 2016, when it first switched from the ACT.

The Illinois State Board of Education awarded the testing company a $53 million contract that spans six years, from 2025 to 2031. Steven Isoye, chairman of the State Board of Education, told Chalkbeat Chicago that the decision to go with ACT over College Board, which owns the SAT, “came down to price.”

Last month the ACT, previously an independent nonprofit, formalized its acquisition by Nexus Capital. ACT CEO Janet Godwin told Inside Higher Ed at the time that she hoped the move would give ACT the resources and curriculum-building partners to make it more competitive in the state contract space the testing company once dominated, and which the College Board has significantly encroached on in recent years.