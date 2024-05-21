You have /5 articles left.
Sign up for a free account or log in.

Create Free Account

Colorado has become the first state to require an annual report from each public college and university outlining all the transfer credits it accepts and rejects, thanks to a new law signed by Democratic governor Jared Polis.

Known as the Institution of Higher Education Transparency Requirements, the law is designed not only to require transparency on colleges’ transfer activity but also to guarantee that more courses count toward students’ majors when they transfer from a community college to a four-year institution, or between in-state universities.

“Bolstering the ways students can transfer hard-earned credits is essential to improving student outcomes,” Senator Janet Buckner, a Democrat and co-sponsor of the bill, said in a press release. “This new law is a pivotal step towards creating a more inclusive, transparent, and student-centric higher education system in Colorado. By prioritizing the needs of students, we can pave the way for greater educational outcomes and economic mobility for students and families.”

The bill originally passed both chambers of the state legislature with overwhelming bipartisan support.

Most Popular

Next Story

A closeup image of a printed FAFSA form
Student Success Health & Wellness
Current Students Left Behind in FAFSA Change Conversation

A new Student Voice survey by Inside Higher Ed and Generation Lab found one in five college students are una

Written By

Jessica Blake

Found In

State Policy

More from Quick Takes

Man using a laptop computer chatting with an artificial intelligence asks for the answers he wants.
Quick Takes
College-Bound Students Concerned About AI Skills
Pro-Palestinian protesters wearing masks and holding signs stand on stairs near an encampment at the UCLA campus
Quick Takes
Poll: Nearly Half of Adults Oppose the Pro-Palestinian Protests at Colleges
A gold-domed building surrounded by mature trees in full foliage.
Quick Takes
Connecticut Waters Down Anti-Legacy Bill