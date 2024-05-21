You have /5 articles left. Sign up for a free account or log in.

Colorado has become the first state to require an annual report from each public college and university outlining all the transfer credits it accepts and rejects, thanks to a new law signed by Democratic governor Jared Polis.

Known as the Institution of Higher Education Transparency Requirements, the law is designed not only to require transparency on colleges’ transfer activity but also to guarantee that more courses count toward students’ majors when they transfer from a community college to a four-year institution, or between in-state universities.

“Bolstering the ways students can transfer hard-earned credits is essential to improving student outcomes,” Senator Janet Buckner, a Democrat and co-sponsor of the bill, said in a press release. “This new law is a pivotal step towards creating a more inclusive, transparent, and student-centric higher education system in Colorado. By prioritizing the needs of students, we can pave the way for greater educational outcomes and economic mobility for students and families.”

The bill originally passed both chambers of the state legislature with overwhelming bipartisan support.