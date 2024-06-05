You have /5 articles left. Sign up for a free account or log in.

Sonoma State University has released a new plan that appears to walk back several provisions of an agreement that former President Mike Lee reached with pro-Palestinian protesters to de-escalate an encampment on campus last month, The Press Democrat reported.

Lee’s agreement, which was not authorized by the California State University System, had agreed to disclose the university’s contracts, explore divestment strategies and, most controversially, void collaborations with all Israeli academic institutions.

But the new plan, called “The Path Forward for Sonoma State University,” says university officials won’t discourage “international and cross-cultural dialogues” and experiences for students and faculty, regardless of geographic region or culture. It calls for “inclusive community input, engaging in a respectful dialogue and reflecting impartially in furtherance of learning for everyone.”

Most Popular Stories Most Popular

“This plan supersedes previous university communications in response to the protests and invites all interested parties to join me and SSU leadership to engage in an open, productive exchange that aligns with our established values, policies and procedures, and to best address the educational aspirations of our entire, collective Seawolf community,” acting president Nathan Evans said in an emailed statement.

The plan grew out of discussions with key constituents including the Associated Students president, Students for Justice in Palestine and the Jewish faculty affinity group.