You have /5 articles left.
Sign up for a free account or log in.

Create Free Account

California State University officials announced Wednesday the system has recommended the “integration” of two institutions for “fiscal sustainability” and better fulfillment of workforce needs.

Officials have recommended that California State University Maritime Academy and California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo, combine operations, resources and governance. The merger—as the effort appears to be, though CSU system officials have not used that term—would require approval from the California State University Board of Trustees. If approved, the effort is expected to be completed by the start of the 2026–27 academic year.

“The recommended integration of Cal Maritime and Cal Poly is an innovative and vitally necessary strategy with benefits that will be felt throughout the CSU, the state of California and our nation,” CSU Chancellor Mildred García wrote in the announcement. She added the plan will provide “a long-term solution to Cal Maritime’s untenable fiscal circumstances,” and leverage “academic and operational synergies between the two universities” that will benefit students and the state.

Most Popular

The announcement noted that enrollment at Cal Maritime has fallen by 31 percent, slipping from around 1,100 students in the 2016–17 academic year to just over 750 this past academic year. Officials also cited “rising employment and operational costs” as contributing to “Cal Maritime’s fiscal crisis.”

Cal Maritime would continue to offer specialized programs at its Vallejo campus.

Next Story

John Legend is pictured on the big screen in graduation regalia as he speaks to Loyola Marymount University students.
Students Free Speech
Graduation Speakers on Democracy, Free College and Being a “Weird Person”

From Ken Burns to children’s YouTuber Ms.

Written By

Josh Moody

Found In

Mergers & Collaboration Cost-Cutting

More from Quick Takes

Burgess Owens Displays a Fake Check from Qatar to Northwestern
Quick Takes
Qatar Foundation Pushes Back on House Republicans’ Accusations
Students mill about in front of a library on a college campus
Quick Takes
UNC System Board Votes to Eliminate DEI Offices
A digitized book is in the middle of the photo, surrounded by a blue background and several arrows pointing toward computer folders
Quick Takes
Most Researchers Use AI-Powered Tools Despite Distrust