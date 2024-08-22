You have /5 articles left. Sign up for a free account or log in.

The University of California, Berkeley, Law School is now offering an artificial intelligence–focused law degree in response to a growing demand for AI law experts.

The master of laws degree track—one of the nation's first, if not the first—will teach students about AI ethics, current and future efforts to regulate AI, and the fundamentals of AI technology. It will include an AI Law and Regulation certificate focused on data privacy, intellectual property rights and licensing.

“At Berkeley Law, we are committed to leading the way in legal education by anticipating the future needs of our profession,” law dean Erwin Chemerinsky said in a statement. “Our AI-focused degree program is a testament to our dedication to preparing our students for the challenges and opportunities presented by emerging technologies.”

The new degree is intended for working professionals, and the program is accepting applications now ahead of its launch in summer 2025. It was created by a team of industry professionals hailing from entities like Meta, technology companies including Harness and Anthropic, and public institutions such as the Allen Institute for AI.

Berkeley Law assistant dean Adam Sterling called the degree offering a way for attorneys to “future-proof” their practice.

Law schools across the country were among the first to embrace generative artificial intelligence when it first came into public consciousness in November 2022 after the launch of OpenAI’s ChatGPT. In July 2023, Arizona State University announced that future law school applicants would be allowed to use ChatGPT, specifically for their personal statements, which are akin to the essays required in undergraduate applications. In a recent American Bar Association survey, more than half of law schools polled said they offer courses dedicated to teaching students about AI.