The “challenging rollout” of the new Free Application for Federal Student A “undermined Virginians’ confidence” in the Education Department and higher education, Virginia education secretary Aimee Rogstad Guidera wrote in a letter to the agency this week.

“We must partner to restore the trust that has been eroded,” it read.

Guidera wrote that the department’s decision to delay the launch of this year’s financial aid application until Dec. 1—two months later than usual—was disappointing and will negatively affect students, particularly those who apply for early decision in the fall. Colleges and families in Virginia are still dealing with the ramifications of the delays and technical issues with the 2024–25 application. So far, about half of graduating high school seniors in the commonwealth have completed the form, nearly 9 percent fewer than the year before.

“This has led to reduced student enrollment this fall, particularly among those from low-income backgrounds, and has placed preventable financial and operational strain on our public and private colleges and universities,” Guidera wrote.

She added that the colleges and college access groups in Virginia “have worked relentlessly to tackle the issues” stemming from the FAFSA launch.

“We urge the department to redirect its efforts away from controversial political priorities, many of which are entangled in lengthy litigation, and focus on effectively overhauling and implementing the modernized FAFSA as Congress envisioned and students deserve,” she wrote.