You have /5 articles left.
Sign up for a free account or log in.

Sign Up, It’s FREE

On Tuesday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture reopened applications to the 1890 Scholars Program, which provides federal scholarships to agriculture students at historically Black land-grant institutions.

The program was previously “suspended pending further review,” according to the department’s website last week.

News of the program’s suspension prompted significant backlash.

Most Popular

U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff of Georgia described the 1890 Scholars Program as a “lifeline” for HBCU students in the state and called on the Trump administration to restore its funding.

“I urge the Trump administration to immediately reinstate this funding to ensure that Georgia HBCU students receive the support Congress directed to them,” Ossoff said Monday.

U.S. Representative Alma S. Adams, who earlier called the suspension “targeted and mean-spirited,” wrote in a statement that she was pleased to see it lifted and she hopes to “work together to address the real challenges and real opportunities” for land-grant HBCUs.

Advertisement

Next Story

A photo of Ted Cruz
Government Science & Research Policy
The NSF’s Higher Ed Research ‘Hit List’

Senator Ted Cruz has released a database of more than 3,400 National Science Foundation grants he believes push “a fa

Written By

Sara Weissman Sara Weissman

Found In

Minority-Serving Institutions Race & Ethnicity

More from Quick Takes

Lawmakers stand at a podium outside the Education Department building
Quick Takes
Hill Dems Press Trump Over Plans to Dismantle Education Department
White man in suit in front of brown-skinned man in uniform
Quick Takes
Hegseth Moves to End Race-Based Admissions at Military Academies
Rutgers event page overlaid with the word canceled
Quick Takes
Rutgers Center Cancels Conference in Response to Trump DEI Orders