OpenAI announced Tuesday that it’s investing $50 million to start up NextGenAI, a new research consortium of 15 institutions that will be “dedicated to using AI to accelerate research breakthroughs and transform education.”

The consortium, which includes 13 universities, is designed to “catalyze progress at a rate faster than any one institution would alone,” the company said in a news release.

“The field of AI wouldn’t be where it is today without decades of work in the academic community. Continued collaboration is essential to build AI that benefits everyone,” Brad Lightcap, chief operating officer of OpenAI, said in the news release. “NextGenAI will accelerate research progress and catalyze a new generation of institutions equipped to harness the transformative power of AI.”

The company, which launched ChatGPT in late 2022, will give each of the consortium's 15 institutions—including Boston Children’s Hospital and the Boston Public Library—millions in funding for research and access to computational resources as part of an effort “to support students, educators, and researchers advancing the frontiers of knowledge.” 

Institutional initiatives supported by NextGenAI vary widely but will include projects focused on AI literacy, advancing medical research, expanding access to scholarly resources and enhancing teaching and learning. 

The universities in the NextGenAI consortium are: 

  • California Institute of Technology
  • California State University system
  • Duke University
  • University of Georgia
  • Harvard University
  • Howard University
  • Massachusetts Institute of Technology
  • University of Michigan
  • University of Mississippi
  • Ohio State University
  • University of Oxford (U.K.)
  • Sciences Po (France)
  • Texas A&M University
