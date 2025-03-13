You have /5 articles left. Sign up for a free account or log in.

Yale University suspended an instructor after a news site powered by artificial intelligence accused her of being part of a terrorist group, The New York Times reported.

The news site, Jewish Onliner, said that the scholar was connected to Samidoun, a pro-Palestinian organization that the United States government has labeled a terrorist organization. Jewish Onliner said Helyeh Doutaghi, who is an associate research scholar at Yale and deputy director at Yale Law School’s Law and Political Economy Project, spoke on panels at events sponsored by Samidoun, according to the Times.

Doutaghi told the Times that she’s not part “of any organization that would constitute a violation of U.S. law.” Yale put Doutaghi on administrative leave last week and barred her from campus. In a statement to the Times, Yale officials said they take the allegations seriously and are investigating.

Jewish Onliner bills itself as an “AI-empowered, trusted online hub for insights, actionable intelligence, exposés, and essential updates about issues impacting the Jewish community worldwide,” according to its Substack page. The organization told the Times that humans, not AI, make the final edits on stories.