You have /5 articles left.
Sign up for a free account or log in.

Sign Up, It’s FREE

The Education Department is reinstating 65 probationary employees who were fired in the last two months, following a court order.

The department won’t allow the employees to work and will instead place them on paid administrative leave. Jacqueline Clay, the chief human capital officer at the department, wrote in a court filing that restoring them to “full duty status would impose substantial burdens” on the agency and could “cause significant confusion and … turmoil for the terminated employees.” Additionally, an appeals court could overturn the district judge’s ruling, which could once again change the employees’ status.

At least 24,500 probationary employees across 18 federal departments are either getting their jobs back or will be placed on paid administrative leave, USA Today reported. U.S. District Judge James Bredar in Maryland ruled last week that the mass firings of probationary employees, who don’t have the same protections as other civil service employees, were likely illegal.

In a separate lawsuit challenging the terminations, U.S. District Judge William Alsup in San Francisco said that putting the fired employees on administrative leave didn’t comply with his order to bring them back, according to USA Today.

Most Popular

Advertisement

Next Story

An unidentified person holds a printed version of the University of Louisville Oral Comm Success Guide
Student Success Academic Life
Listen: Bridging Gen Ed Learning and Student Success

Helping students recognize and access support resources on campus can be challenge.

Written By

Katherine Knott

Found In

Politics & Elections

More from Quick Takes

Demonstrators hold signs with photos of Mahmoud Khalil that say "Free Mahmoud, free Palestine"
Quick Takes
Judge Temporarily Blocks Columbia Graduate’s Deportation
Protest against NIH cuts
Quick Takes
Judge: NIH Rate Cut Likely ‘Contrary to Law’
Lawmakers stand at a podium outside the Education Department building
Quick Takes
Hill Dems Press Trump Over Plans to Dismantle Education Department