You have /5 articles left.
Sign up for a free account or log in.

Sign Up, It’s FREE

The National Institutes of Health is accelerating a Biden-era plan to make its research findings freely and quickly available to the public, the agency announced Wednesday.

The 2024 Public Access Policy was set to take effect Dec. 31, 2025, but will now take effect July 1 of this year. It updates the 2008 Public Access Policy, which allowed for a 12-month delay before research articles were required to be made publicly available. The 2024 policy removed the embargo period so that researchers, students and members of the public have rapid access to these findings, according to the announcement. 

NIH director Jay Bhattacharya, who took over last month, said the move is aimed at continuing “to promote maximum transparency” and rebuilding public confidence in scientists, which has waned in recent years

Most Popular

“Earlier implementation of the Public Access Policy will help increase public confidence in the research we fund while also ensuring that the investments made by taxpayers produce replicable, reproducible, and generalizable results that benefit all Americans,” Bhattacharya said in the memo. “Providing speedy public access to NIH-funded results is just one of the ways we are working to earn back the trust of the American people.”

Although the scientific research community is supportive of the policy itself, some are calling on the NIH to reinstate the original implementation date to give researchers time to effectively comply with this and other new agency regulations. 

“This new effective date will impose extra burdens on researchers and their institutions to meet the deadline,” Matt Owens, president of COGR, which represents research institutions, said in a statement Wednesday. “Ironically, at the same time NIH is accelerating implementation of this policy, the agency is adding new burdensome certification and financial reporting requirements for grant recipients. This runs counter to the administration’s efforts to reduce regulations.”

Advertisement

Next Story

A photo of a Puerto Rican flag painted on an uprooted tree's roots in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria, in San Juan, Puerto Rico.
Opinion
Career Advice Carpe Careers
Grad School Doesn’t Stop for a Crisis

Jessica M. Vélez offers advice on supporting trainees and yourself when the world is on fire.

Written By

Kathryn Palmer

Share This Article

Found In

Science & Research Policy

More from Quick Takes

Demonstrators hold signs with photos of Mahmoud Khalil that say "Free Mahmoud, free Palestine"
Quick Takes
Judge Temporarily Blocks Columbia Graduate’s Deportation
Protest against NIH cuts
Quick Takes
Judge: NIH Rate Cut Likely ‘Contrary to Law’
Lawmakers stand at a podium outside the Education Department building
Quick Takes
Hill Dems Press Trump Over Plans to Dismantle Education Department