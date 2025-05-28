You have /5 articles left.
Sign up for a free account or log in.

Sign Up, It’s FREE

After freezing $2.7 billion in federal funds and trying to cut off Harvard University from enrolling international students, the Trump administration is now moving to end $100 million in contracts with the institution, The Boston Globe and other outlets reported.

Josh Gruenbaum, commissioner of the Federal Acquisition Service, wrote to all federal agencies Tuesday, telling them to consider their contracts with Harvard and “whether Harvard and its services efficiently promote the priorities of the agency.” He recommended that the agencies terminate their contracts with Harvard and transition to a new vendor. Agencies have until June 6 to report back on the status of those contracts.

“Going forward, we also encourage your agency to seek alternative vendors for future services where you had previously considered Harvard,” wrote Gruenbaum, who is a member of the federal antisemitism task force that demanded sweeping changes at the university, which Harvard rejected.

Most Popular

Gruenbaum accused Harvard of discriminating based on race in its admissions decisions along with other examples that he said revealed a “deeply troubling pattern.” For example, he cited the decision to award a $65,000 fellowship to a student who was charged with assault and battery after confronting an Israeli student at a protest in October 2023. The other student who was charged was named Harvard Divinity School’s class marshal for commencement. Both students pleaded not guilty and agreed to complete an anger management course as well as 80 hours of community service in order to avoid a trial, The Harvard Crimson reported.

“Harvard’s actions in this case are a clear signal of tolerance for, if not outright endorsement of, student-on-student violence,” Gruenbaum wrote. “At best, this sort of leadership suggests staggering incompetence; at worst, it’s deliberate malice disguised as ignorance.”

Harvard has challenged the funding cuts in federal court, arguing that the administration is trying to unlawfully control a private university. University officials also say they are committed to combating antisemitism and are working on several reforms now.

Advertisement

Next Story

A close-up photo of a clock with a hand pointing to the 12.
Opinion
Views
Embracing the Arc of Time

Everything feels urgent, but good things in higher ed take a long time to develop, Mark L. Putnam writes.

Written By

Katherine Knott

Share This Article

Found In

Government Cost-Cutting

More from Quick Takes

People walk through a gate as they exit Harvard Yard on the campus of Harvard University.
Quick Takes
McMahon: No New Grants for Harvard
Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem listens to President Donald Trump.
Global International Students in U.S.
Trump Admin Downplays Impact of Terminating International Students From Key Database

Lawyers for the federal government say terminating students’ SEVIS records does not actually mean those students’ leg

A photo illustration of the U.S. Capitol casting a shadow.
Government
Tracking Higher Ed Legislation in Congress

Legislators in Congress have filed numerous bills focused on higher education.