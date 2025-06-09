You have /5 articles left.
The University of Michigan hired dozens of private investigators to go undercover on campus and surveil pro-Palestinian student protesters, The Guardian reported Friday. 

Some of the investigators, who work for a Detroit-based security firm, were caught on camera trailing, recording and harassing students; one reportedly drove a car at one student, who had to jump out of the way.

“It’s so insane that they have spent millions of dollars to hire some goons to follow campus activists around,” one student who’d been followed by agents told The Guardian. “It’s just such a waste of money and time.”

The agents have been gathering evidence against students for some time at the behest of the university; Michigan state prosecutors used evidence from their investigations to charge and jail student protesters in May 2024, according to The Guardian. The state attorney general dropped those charges two weeks ago. In April, police raided the homes of five pro-Palestinian student activists in Ann Arbor for alleged “acts of vandalism.”

A spokesperson for the university did not deny hiring the investigators in responses to The Guardian’s questions and defended “security measures” as essential to “maintaining a safe and secure campus environment.”

Grant House swimming the 200M butterfly
Students Athletics
Judge Rules Colleges Can Pay Student Athletes Directly

The long-awaited House vs.

Liam Knox

