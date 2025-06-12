A majority of high school students don’t feel ready for postsecondary education and aren’t familiar with the options available to them, according to survey results released this week at Jobs for the Future’s annual conference in New Orleans.

About 90 percent of the 1,300 students surveyed by JFF, Gallup and the Walton Family Foundation say they rely on their parents and teachers to give them information about their options after graduation. But parents also lack awareness and likely don’t talk enough with their children about their options, the survey found.

About 60 percent of parents surveyed said they knew “a great deal” about paid jobs, and 52 percent said the same about bachelor’s degrees. Only 37 percent knew much about associate degrees. Even fewer parents could say the same about other postsecondary options.

The goal of the survey was to figure out how to help high school students feel more prepared for life after graduation and identify gaps that prevent them from pursuing their ideal path or learning about their options. The report called for giving parents and schools more resources about students’ college and noncollege options.

“In order to build a stronger economy, we have to help young people understand not just what jobs are out there, but what pathways are available to them to pursue and succeed in those jobs,” JFF CEO Maria Flynn said in a news release. “It’s no surprise that high schoolers rely heavily on their parents to guide their educational journey. But we can’t expect parents to do all the heavy lifting alone. Young people need support exploring their career interests and education pathways at a much earlier age so they graduate high school with a tangible understanding of the kind of training and skills they’ll need for the jobs of tomorrow.”