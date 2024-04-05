You have /5 articles left. Sign up for a free account or log in.

Digital credential wallets allow students to keep their credentials, degrees and skills all in one place.

In 2004, a then 22-year-old Timothy Summers received a small, laminated copy of his college diploma.

“There’s this idea of having your journey, and it’s yours—you own it, have it in your pocket and can take it out and tell your story,” he said.

Two decades later, Summers wanted to instill that same sense of ownership in students at Arizona State University. So he spent years—and raised millions of dollars—to build ASU Pocket, a digital credentials wallet that holds a student’s transcript, certificates and other badges.

“It’s having an app in your phone that represents not only the quiz you took in class but the knowledge of horticulture you learned in a local community garden,” said Summers, the former executive director of ASU’s enterprise technology. “We’re seeing lifelong learners realize and embrace a bit more of their ability to be creators and that’s what learning and education is all about.”

ASU is part of a growing number of institutions—both in higher education and the corporate world—turning toward a catch-all digital wallet. While the idea has percolated for more than a decade, entities including ASU and the Massachusetts Institute for Technology are now building open-source technology for others to easily leverage. That, coupled with more technology adoption and a greater emphasis on skills instead of degrees, is creating momentum.

“I do think we’re at a place we’re really poised to go big,” said Sharon Leu, executive in residence at JFFLabs, which is Jobs for the Future’s innovation lab. The nonprofit focuses on bridging learners and employers with digital infrastructure including learning and employment records.

A Push Toward Adoption

Digital credential wallets are a tool, usually an app, to keep learning and employment records in one place. They’re part of a larger digital trend that goes beyond higher education. The Departments of Motor Vehicles in multiple states offer digital licenses; the Department of Homeland Security is looking to do the same with digital visas and thousands of convenience stores now ask for digital age verification instead of a driver’s license from those buying alcohol.

Academia initially saw digital wallets as a way of easing the transition for transfer students. That application remains, but a new focus is giving students a feeling of ownership over their records and achievements.

“It becomes a part of what the learner controls instead of having the credentials sit on a platform that may or may not go out of business, or be issued to an email you may not have access to,” said Kerri Lemoie, executive director of the Digital Credentials Consortium. “As long as it’s in your wallet, you have control over it and who sees it.”

Keisha Campbell, executive director for enrollment services at Morgan State University, pointed toward digital wallets’ ability to better connect and market students to potential employers. She gave the example of a student with a 2.3 GPA that may have more applicable skills for a job than a student with a 4.0 GPA.

“It’s a storytelling opportunity; one thing you can do with this is fill in some of the gaps and spaces that a transcript may not,” Campbell said. “It’s important to recognize you’re learning all along the way and whether you leave with a diploma or a credential, it’s still helpful.”

State government systems have also taken note of the potential benefits of digital wallets. Both Indiana and Alabama are launching digital wallets for learners.