Last Chance at a 2016 Cartoon Contest

Doug Lederman
January 4, 2017
The page may have turned on the calendar, but it's not too late to submit a caption for our December Cartoon Caption Contest.

You can also vote here for your favorite among the three strong finalists for our November cartoon.

Congratulations to Louise Freeman, professor of psychology at Mary Baldwin College and a multiple-time winner of our Cartoon Caption Contest; she won again in October. Her caption for the cartoon at right -- "Thank you for the suggestion, Professor, but the college attorney has advised us against dropping houses on our regional competitors." -- was voted the readers' favorite from among three finalists. She will receive a signed copy of the cartoon and an Amazon gift certificate.

The January contest will be here soon.

