Pearson Cuts Ebook Prices, Adds Print Rentals
January 18, 2017
Pearson will later this month cut rental prices for more than 2,000 ebooks by up to 50 percent, the company said on Wednesday. This fall Pearson will also make its 50 most popular titles available through a new print rental program. The rental programs will be available through many of the retailers Pearson already works with, the company said in a press release.
