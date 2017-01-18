Title

Pearson Cuts Ebook Prices, Adds Print Rentals

By

Carl Straumsheim
January 18, 2017
Comments
 

Pearson will later this month cut rental prices for more than 2,000 ebooks by up to 50 percent, the company said on Wednesday. This fall Pearson will also make its 50 most popular titles available through a new print rental program. The rental programs will be available through many of the retailers Pearson already works with, the company said in a press release.

jump to comments

Get our Daily News Update

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

The Makings of a President?
Three Questions for Higher Education
Lessons From the Tragedy of the Commons

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

A Phrase I Never Want to Hear Again
Hidden Figures: Librarians
Safe Creative Work
Processing the HAIL Storm
Buy Two, Get Two Free
'Slippage' Problems, a Textbook Example

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top