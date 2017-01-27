More Anti-Semitic Fliers Printed at Universities

Stanford University, Vanderbilt University and the University of California at Berkeley are some of the recent institutions to see anti-Semitic fliers appear in campus printers and fax machines. The fliers feature swastikas and say “Samiz.dat [a reference to Soviet-era type of dissent]…. It’s almost here, we take power on the 20th," according to an NBC affiliate station in the San Francisco Bay Area. A spokesperson for UC-Berkeley said the university believes the fliers are connected to a similar incident last year when anti-Semitic fliers advertising a neo-Nazi website appeared in printers at more than a dozen colleges. Those fliers were not actually produced by someone on campus, but rather printed remotely by a white supremacist exploiting printers sitting on the open internet.