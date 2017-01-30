PLOS Co-Founder Launches Senate Bid

Michael B. Eisen, the professor of genetics, genomics and development at the University of California, Berkeley, who helped found the Public Library of Science (PLOS), said last week that he intends to run for the U.S. Senate in 2018. Speaking to Nature, Eisen said there is a need for scientists to be represented in the Senate. California, the state in which Eisen would run, does not have an open seat in 2018, but senior Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein, who has served in the Senate since 1992, has not yet announced if she will run for re-election.