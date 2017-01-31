Title

Touch Bar Barred From N.C. Bar Exam

Carl Straumsheim
January 31, 2017
Law students in North Carolina who bought Apple's latest MacBook Pro laptop need to disable its signature feature in order to take the state bar exam, the North Carolina Board of Law Examiners has decided. Apple last year introduced an updated version of the laptop that on some models replaces the standard row of function keys with a touch bar -- a small, touch-sensitive OLED display that changes depending on which application is being used. The board said Friday that the display needs to be disabled before students can take the exam. In a statement to the blog 9to5Mac, a spokesperson for the board said the display "can compromise examination integrity and security."

