Title

Washington U Dean Faces Child Pornography Charge

By

Jake New
January 31, 2017
Comments
 

A former dean of students at Washington University, in St. Louis, has been indicted on a federal child pornography charge. The former official, Justin X. Carroll, retired earlier this month for "personal reasons," but the university said it became aware of the investigation on Dec. 20 and immediately banned Carroll from campus. Carroll, who also served as Washington's interim athletics director, officially resigned on Jan. 5. The indictment covers activity between November 2015 and December 2016, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, and includes allegations that Carroll was in possession of sexual videos involving children.

"While our investigation is ongoing, at this point, we have no reason to believe that Mr. Carroll had inappropriate interactions with any member of the university community or any participant in university programs," Washington officials said in a statement Monday.

jump to comments

Get our Daily News Update

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

10 Ways to Support Students Facing Immigration Crises
Hope and Denial Are Not Strategies
Confronting the Trump Effect on Our Campuses

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Fighting Alternative Facts with Facts
Mary Tyler Moore, From Here
Principles, Values, and the Academic Library in the Age of Trump
UVenus Responds
Tuition, Debt, and Graduate Creative Writing Programs
What Capability for Innovation Should Every Graduate Develop?

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top