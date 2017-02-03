NLRB Urged to Rescind Memo on Football Players

Virginia Foxx, a North Carolina Republican and chairwoman of the House Committee on Education and the Workforce, said Thursday that the National Labor Relations Board's general counsel should "abandon his partisan agenda or step down immediately." The statement was made in response to the general counsel, Richard Griffin, issuing a memorandum on Tuesday that said scholarship football players at private Football Bowl Subdivision institutions are employees.

"This partisan memorandum puts the interests of union leaders over America’s students, and it has the potential to create significant confusion at college campuses across the nation," Foxx said in a statement issued jointly with Representative Tim Walberg, a Michigan Republican who is chairman of the Subcommittee on Health, Employment, Labor and Pensions. "It’s an affront to hardworking Americans for Griffin to double down on his extreme, Big Labor agenda, especially at a time when a new president is entitled to move the NLRB in a new direction. Griffin should respect the will of the American people and rescind this memorandum immediately. If he is unwilling to set aside his extreme and partisan agenda, then he should step aside as general counsel."