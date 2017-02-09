Title

House Moves to Block Teacher-Prep Rules

By

Andrew Kreighbaum
February 9, 2017
Comments
 

The House this week approved a resolution to block new teacher-prep rules finalized by the Obama administration last year.

The resolution, introduced by Kentucky Republican Brett Guthrie, would eliminate the rule through the little-used Congressional Review Act. GOP leaders have said they plan to use the CRA to roll back a number of regulations crafted by the previous administration, including the teacher-prep and borrower-defense rules.

Five Democrats joined with 235 Republican House members to approve the resolution 240-181. No GOP member voted against the resolution. The resolution will head to the Senate next.

jump to comments

Get our Daily News Update

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Cruelty at the Border
Another Side of Bob Dylan
A New Era of Student Unrest?

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Stepping Up
Addressing the Decline in Higher Ed's Reputation
Welcome to the HAIL Storm
Objectivity, Professionalism, Citizenship
Why Starbucks Gets Digital Engagement
Strategies for Saving the Liberal Arts

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top