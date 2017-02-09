Title
House Moves to Block Teacher-Prep Rules
February 9, 2017
The House this week approved a resolution to block new teacher-prep rules finalized by the Obama administration last year.
The resolution, introduced by Kentucky Republican Brett Guthrie, would eliminate the rule through the little-used Congressional Review Act. GOP leaders have said they plan to use the CRA to roll back a number of regulations crafted by the previous administration, including the teacher-prep and borrower-defense rules.
Five Democrats joined with 235 Republican House members to approve the resolution 240-181. No GOP member voted against the resolution. The resolution will head to the Senate next.
