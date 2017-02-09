Second Vote of No Confidence in U Alaska President

Faculty members at the University of Alaska at Fairbanks voted no confidence in the president of the statewide university system, roughly 2-1, the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reported. The Faculty Senate at the system’s Anchorage campus also voted no confidence in the president, Jim Johnsen, last month. Reasons for both motions center on a system reorganization based on budgetary concerns, with faculty members saying they’ve had little to no say in the process. Robbie Graham, system spokesperson, said that Johnsen and the state’s Board of Regents “understand that change is necessary, that change makes people uncomfortable and not everyone will be happy with the outcome.”